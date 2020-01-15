Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 1.20% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.99% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 5.81% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and FTI make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Financial stocks, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.42% on a year-to-date basis. PNC Financial Services Group , meanwhile, is down 3.33% year-to-date, and US Bancorp , is down 7.68% year-to-date. Combined, PNC and USB make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.4%
Healthcare +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial 0.0%
Energy -1.2%

