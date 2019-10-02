Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 1.05% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.53% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 8.51% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 17.59% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is up 59.68% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 6.73% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and GM make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.1% Financial -1.7% Services -1.8% Healthcare -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.0% Consumer Products -2.2% Industrial -2.2% Materials -2.2% Energy -2.3%

