In trading on Wednesday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sunnova Energy International, off about 10.2% and shares of Genie Energy off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 4.4% and Skyline Champion, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, General Contractors & Builders

