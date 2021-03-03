Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of GSX Techedu, down about 13.8% and shares of Chegg off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by MAG Silver, trading lower by about 5% and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading lower by about 4.9%.

