Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Boxlight, down about 4.3% and shares of GSX Techedu off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Adapthealth, trading lower by about 2.2% and U.S. Physical Therapy, trading lower by about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.