Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Credit Services & Lending Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ata Creativity Global, off about 10.3% and shares of Gaotu Techedu off about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are credit services & lending shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Medallion Financial, trading lower by about 32.2% and Atlanticus Holdings, trading lower by about 8.2%.

