In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Public Education, down about 16.8% and shares of Stride off about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by 22nd Century Group, trading lower by about 6.5% and Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

