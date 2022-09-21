Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Airlines

In trading on Wednesday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, off about 41.4% and shares of Sesen Bio down about 38.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Hawaiian Holdings, trading lower by about 5.6% and SkyWest, trading lower by about 4.7%.

