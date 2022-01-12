Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Accolade, down about 7.9% and shares of Quest Diagnostics, down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Theravance Biopharma, trading lower by about 11% and Kronos Bio, trading lower by about 9.5%.

Most Popular