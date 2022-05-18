Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Target, off about 24.4% and shares of Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings down about 16.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 7.2% as a group, led down by Petco Health and Wellness, trading lower by about 14.2% and Joann, trading lower by about 13.8%.

