In trading on Wednesday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Target, down about 12.7% and shares of Party City Holdco off about 11.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Vertiv Holdings, trading lower by about 7.5% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

