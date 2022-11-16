Markets
TGT

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

November 16, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, department stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Target, down about 12.7% and shares of Party City Holdco off about 11.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Vertiv Holdings, trading lower by about 7.5% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 7.4%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Department Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
PRTY
VRT
BBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.