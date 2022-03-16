Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Metals & Mining Stocks

BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lockheed Martin, off about 7.3% and shares of L3harris Technologies off about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 7.2% and UR Energy, trading lower by about 6.4%.

