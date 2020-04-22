Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 12.01% year-to-date. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.90% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc, is down 42.29% year-to-date. Combined, TSN and HBI make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are the most notable, showing a loss of 24.2% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 14.34% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 47.88% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 69.57% year-to-date. Combined, LB and M make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.2% Technology & Communications +3.2% Utilities +2.6% Healthcare +1.6% Industrial +1.3% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6%

