Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 4.25% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.96% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co, is down 2.38% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 19.98% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 41.17% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 32.22% year-to-date. WRK makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy 0.0% Services -0.5% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -1.0%

