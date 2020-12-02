Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 23.52% year-to-date. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is up 28.26% year-to-date, and Genuine Parts Co., is down 6.64% year-to-date. Combined, WHR and GPC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 16.70% on a year-to-date basis. Sherwin-Williams Co , meanwhile, is up 24.15% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 1.94% year-to-date. Combined, SHW and MOS make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.5%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Utilities -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Industrial -0.6%
Services -0.7%
Materials -0.9%
Consumer Products -1.1%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

