Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Corsair Gaming, off about 14.1% and shares of Digi International off about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Montrose Environmental Group, trading lower by about 7.2% and Casella Waste Systems, trading lower by about 2.8%.

