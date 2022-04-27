In trading on Wednesday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of F5, off about 12.6% and shares of TransAct Technologies down about 4.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by NCR, trading lower by about 21.7% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Computers

