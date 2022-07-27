Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Turning Point Brands, off about 19.6% and shares of 22nd Century Group down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Agilon Health, trading lower by about 4.9% and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, trading lower by about 4.2%.

