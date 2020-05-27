Wednesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Translate Bio, down about 15.4% and shares of Applied Dna Sciences off about 14.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, trading lower by about 31.1% and LA Jolla Pharmaceutical, trading lower by about 22.4%.

