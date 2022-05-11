In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Arcus Biosciences, down about 29.1% and shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals down about 18.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Iteos Therapeutics, trading lower by about 30.9% and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 21.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

