In trading on Wednesday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Banco Bradesco, down about 8.8% and shares of Business First Bancshares off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Aegon, trading lower by about 8.1% and Vericity, trading lower by about 6.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

