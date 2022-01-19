In trading on Wednesday, auto parts shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ree Automotive, down about 7.2% and shares of Cooper-standard Holdings off about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by KB Home, trading lower by about 3.4% and Toll Brothers, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Parts, General Contractors & Builders

