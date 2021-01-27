Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sonic Automotive, down about 8.8% and shares of Group 1 Automotive off about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Usa Truck, trading lower by about 7.7% and Marten Transport, trading lower by about 7%.

