Wednesday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Department Stores

In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Penske Automotive Group, down about 11.6% and shares of Sonic Automotive off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by The Realreal, trading lower by about 5.1% and Target, trading lower by about 4.9%.

