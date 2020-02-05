Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Manhattan Associates, off about 11.6% and shares of Paylocity Holding off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by LMP Automotive Holdings, trading lower by about 32.7% and Carvana, trading lower by about 4.6%.

