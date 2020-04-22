Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Transportation Services

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of L Brands, down about 20.6% and shares of American Eagle Outfitters down about 16% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Torm, trading lower by about 28% and CAI International, trading lower by about 7%.

