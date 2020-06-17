Markets
VRA

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vera Bradley, off about 9.2% and shares of Designer Brands off about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Talos Energy, trading lower by about 10.1% and QEP Resources, trading lower by about 9.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRA DBI TALO QEP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular