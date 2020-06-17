Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vera Bradley, off about 9.2% and shares of Designer Brands off about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Talos Energy, trading lower by about 10.1% and QEP Resources, trading lower by about 9.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.