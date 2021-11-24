Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of The Gap, off about 22.9% and shares of Chicos Fas down about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Nordstrom, trading lower by about 28.9% and Dillards, trading lower by about 8.4%.

