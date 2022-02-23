In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TJX Companies (TJX), down about 5.9% and shares of Ross Stores (ROST) off about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Kodiak Sciences (KOD), trading lower by about 78.4% and Rezolute (RZLT), trading lower by about 29.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

