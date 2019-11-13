Wednesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, off about 6.6% and shares of Village Farms International down about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by YRC Worldwide, trading lower by about 7% and Arcbest, trading lower by about 6.5%.

