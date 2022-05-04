In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of The Andersons, down about 30.8% and shares of Appharvest off about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Brinker International, trading lower by about 17.7% and Red Rock Resorts, trading lower by about 14.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Restaurants & Eateries

