Wednesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Banking & Savings

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of The Andersons, down about 16% and shares of CVR Partners down about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led down by Financial Institutions, trading lower by about 9% and M&T Bank, trading lower by about 8.9%.

