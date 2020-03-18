Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 18.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, off about 31.4% and shares of AAR Corp off about 28.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 18.5% as a group, led down by Red Rock Resorts, trading lower by about 50.9% and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, trading lower by about 39.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.