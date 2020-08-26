Markets
HEI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Heico, off about 6.5% and shares of AAR off about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Ring Energy, trading lower by about 11% and Penn Virginia, trading lower by about 6.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEI AIR REI PVAC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular