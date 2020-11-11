Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, down about 6.7% and shares of Triumph Group off about 6.5% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Hawthorn Bancshares, trading lower by about 8% and South State, trading lower by about 7.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
