Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Savings

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, down about 6.7% and shares of Triumph Group off about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Hawthorn Bancshares, trading lower by about 8% and South State, trading lower by about 7.1%.

