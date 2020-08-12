Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Triumph Group, down about 10.5% and shares of Astronics down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Childrens Place, trading lower by about 3% and Genesco, trading lower by about 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.