Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Omnicom Group, down about 4.2% and shares of WPP off about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by US Ecology, trading lower by about 4.1% and ABM Industries, trading lower by about 3.4%.

