Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Textiles

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ZW Data Action Technologies, off about 12% and shares of Fluent off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Carters, trading lower by about 5.4% and Lakeland Industries, trading lower by about 4.7%.

