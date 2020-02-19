Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, REITs

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Groupon, off about 43.3% and shares of Marchex off about 1.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are reits shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by CBL & Associates Properties, trading lower by about 16% and Extra Space Storage, trading lower by about 6.1%.

