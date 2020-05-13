Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fluent, down about 11.1% and shares of Emerald Holding off about 10.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 6.9% as a group, led down by Centennial Resource Development, trading lower by about 15.3% and Nextdecade, trading lower by about 14.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

