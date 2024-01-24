Wednesday Rally for Wheat Futures

Chicago wheat futures led the way on Wednesday with 2% to 2.4% double digit gains. New crop SRW remains at a 15 ½ cent premium to March. KC wheat futures were up by 8 ¼ to 9 ¼ cents on the day. The March-July HRW spread was just 3 ½ cents at the close. Minneapolis spring wheat futures finished up by a nickel as March held the $7 mark. New crop HRS futures have an 18 ½ cent premium to March.

Minneapolis Grains Exchange reported HRS wheat stocks were 15.473 mbu in warehouses. That is 302k bushels tighter for the week and 5.3% below the same time last year.

Pre-report estimates for the weekly Export Sales report range between 200k MT and 625k MT.

S&P Global is expecting US spring wheat plantings to be around 11.1 million acres in 2024, down 100,000 from last year. A Farm Futures survey found only 9.055 million acres for spring intentions, but their winter wheat number was far above USDA’s January figure (37.26 million vs. 34.425 million).

Canada’s Agriculture and Agri-Food agency released their preliminary assumptions for 24/25 grains. Wheat area is projected at 10.73m HA vs the 10.94m HA last year. Wheat yield is expected to recover 8% with net output 4.2% higher to 33.3 MMT.

Iraq’s Trade Ministry expects wheat output will exceed 6+ MMT for 2024. That would be up from 5.2 MMT last year.

EU wheat exports were shown at 17.4 MMT for the season through 1/19. That trails last year’s pace by 7.6%.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.10 3/4, up 14 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.25 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.04 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.