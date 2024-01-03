Wednesday Pullback for Cattle Futures

Live cattle are working on a turnaround Wednesday with $0.47 to $1.10 losses at midday. The feeders are trading $0.90 to $1 weaker at midday. USDA confirmed 13.4k head of cash cattle trades for last Thursday, with the bulk near $172 (up $1-$2 for the week). Tuesday activity mostly consisted of collecting show lists. The 1/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $228.19, an 18c increase.

USDA’s morning Wholesale Boxed Beef quotes were listed at $281.77 cwt. for Choice and $259.24 cwt. for Select. That was a $2.57 drop in Choice, while it was a 38c increase for Select. prices dropped on Monday, with a $5.37/cwt average decline in Choice carcasses and a $1.47 loss for Select. The FI cattle slaughter was 126k head for Tuesday, compared to 100k head from last week. In both cases there was no activity on the Monday holidays.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $170.925, down $1.000,

April 24 Cattle are at $174.100, down $0.400,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $171.300, down $0.625,

Cash Cattle Index was $172.000, from $170.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.350, down $1.075

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $225.425, down $1.025

