News & Insights

Stocks

Wednesday Losses for Wheat Market

December 20, 2023 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The midweek wheat market settled at or near the lows with double digit losses. SRW prices ended 8 ¾ to 12 ¾ cents weaker with a 2% loss for March. KC wheat futures closed down by 13 ½ to 16 ½ cents, including a 2.6% loss in the March contract. Minneapolis spring wheat futures were down by 8 ½ to 10 ¼ cents across the nearby contracts. 

Export Sales data is anticipated to show between 200k MT and 600k MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 12/14. 

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 480k MT of Russian wheat via its tender, no US origin wheat was offered. The average price was $265/MT FOB for February delivery. Freight would add another $22.40/MT to that figure. Pakistan is in the market for 110k MT of wheat. 

 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.10, down 12 3/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.21 1/4, down 12 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25, down 16 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.18, down 10 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.