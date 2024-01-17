Wednesday Cotton Trades Close Higher

Cotton futures ended the day off the highs but still 17 to 41 points in the black.

The weekly Export Sales report will be pushed back in recognition of Martin Luther King jr Day.

The Seam reported 4,366 bales were sold online on 4/16 for an average gross price of 74.04 cents. The Cotlook A Index was 91.65 cents/lb on 1/16, unchanged for the day. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb., effective through next Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.7, up 37 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 82.69, up 41 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 83.35, up 40 points

