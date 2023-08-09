Wednesday Cotton Rallied Back to Close Higher

Nearby cotton prices rallied off their intra-day losses and printed midweek gains. Prices were up by 4 to 15 points at the settle. Dec stayed in a tighter 90 point range for the session, and sits at a net 106 point gain for the week’s move.

Pre-WASDE estimates for cotton production average a 723k bale hit to 15.777 million bales. If realized that would still be up 1.3m from last season on lower planted area (net abandonment much lower yr/yr through July WASDE). New crop carryout is expected to drop, with estimates ranging from -1.2m to UNCH – 3.4m bales is the average trade estimate.

The Cotlook A Index was a penny stronger to 96.05 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.35, up 15 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.42, up 15 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.55, up 14 points

