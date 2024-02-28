Wednesday Corn Starting Fractionally Higher

Corn futures are fractionally to a penny higher so far as the market rolls into the day session. May prices traded from in a 3c range overnight from +/-1 ½ cents. The front month corn futures market had rallied by 3 cents. May prices finished 3 cents off their highs.

EIA data will be released later this morning, with production expected to pull back from last week’s total. The trade is also expecting a slight increase to stocks.

AgRural reported Brazil’s corn planting at 73% for second crop, which is up from 59% last week and compares to 56% at the same time last year. First crop harvest reached 42% complete as of 2/22, which remains ahead of the 27% pace last year.

Dr. Michael Cordonnier estimated the preliminary 24/25 corn yield between 179 and 180 bushels/acre, which would bring ~15.05 bbu off 92m planted acres.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.08 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.91 1/2, up 2 5/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.23 1/2, up 2 cents, currently up ½ cent

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.36, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent

