Wednesday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: LAZR, MRVL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Luminar Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Daniel David Tempesta bought 59,950 shares of LAZR, at a cost of $8.34 each, for a total investment of $500,253. Luminar Technologies Inc is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Marvell Technology, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael G. Strachan who bought 6,781 shares at a cost of $46.32 each, for a total investment of $314,096. This buy marks the first one filed by Strachan in the past twelve months. Marvell Technology is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab MRVL at a price even lower than Strachan did, with shares trading as low as $45.00 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.8% under Strachan's purchase price.

