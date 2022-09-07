Markets
Wednesday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: JELD, CASI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, JELD-WEN Holding's Director, Steven E. Wynne, made a $199,170 buy of JELD, purchasing 18,000 shares at a cost of $11.06 a piece. Investors are able to pick up JELD at a price even lower than Wynne did, with shares changing hands as low as $10.34 at last check today which is 6.6% under Wynne's purchase price. JELD-WEN Holding is trading up about 3.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at CASI Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director James Huang who bought 37,196 shares at a cost of $3.74 each, for a trade totaling $139,036. Before this latest buy, Huang purchased CASI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $946,406 at an average of $3.40 per share. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Huang was up about 11.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $4.15 in trading on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

