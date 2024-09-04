News & Insights

Wednesday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: LUMN, HR

September 04, 2024

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lumen Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of LUMN, at a cost of $4.70 each, for a total investment of $46,990. Lumen Technologies is trading up about 8.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Fowler bought LUMN on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $199,344 at an average of $1.49 per share.

And on Friday, Director Peter F. Lyle Sr. purchased $26,563 worth of Healthcare Realty Trust, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $17.71 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lyle Sr. in the past twelve months. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Lyle Sr. is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.19.

