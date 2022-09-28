Markets
Wednesday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: HPP, CAMP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hudson Pacific Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of HPP, at a cost of $11.67 each, for a total investment of $87,525. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag HPP even cheaper than Linehan did, with the stock changing hands as low as $10.84 in trading on Wednesday which is 7.1% under Linehan's purchase price. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading up about 7.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Linehan in the past year.

And on Tuesday, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased $83,394 worth of CalAmp, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.17 each. Before this latest buy, Gardner bought CAMP at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $412,564 at an average of $4.97 per share. CalAmp is trading up about 5.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Gardner is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.50.

